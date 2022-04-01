Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 7.50%.

Shares of PPSI traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $5.25. 323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,510. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 40,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

