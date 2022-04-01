Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Hits New 12-Month High at $259.15

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $259.15 and last traded at $255.15, with a volume of 16618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $253.41.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,951 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.