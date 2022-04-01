Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.7 days.

Shares of PIAIF stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

