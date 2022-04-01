Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.7 days.
Shares of PIAIF stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $12.25.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (Get Rating)
