Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 0.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,759,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at $245,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the period.

BOND stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.19. The company had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,868. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average of $107.92. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.43 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

