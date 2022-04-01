PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.04 and traded as low as $7.46. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 107,797 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
