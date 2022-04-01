PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Trading Down 2.5%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.30 and last traded at $80.50. Approximately 611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 165,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

