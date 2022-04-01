Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PPC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.
Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. 36,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,416. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pilgrim’s Pride (Get Rating)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.