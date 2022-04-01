Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PPC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. 36,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,416. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

