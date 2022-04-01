Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

NYSE PHR opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

