Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
PHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Phreesia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.44.
Shares of PHR opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $76.10. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.
In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
