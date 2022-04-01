Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Phreesia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of PHR opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $76.10. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.