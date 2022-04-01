PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $147,334.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

