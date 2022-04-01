Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 770 ($10.09) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.68) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.53) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 787.80 ($10.32).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 622 ($8.15) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 640.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 648.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.01).

In related news, insider Nicholas Shott bought 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.20) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($14,629.08). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.45), for a total value of £304,614.15 ($399,022.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

