Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) PT Lowered to GBX 650 at UBS Group

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 685 ($8.97) to GBX 650 ($8.51) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phoenix Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Investec raised shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $700.00.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PNXGF opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.