Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PHNX. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.68) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.53) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 787.80 ($10.32).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 619 ($8.11) on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.01). The company has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 640.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 648.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.55%.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Nicholas Lyons purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($26,509.04). Also, insider Nicholas Shott purchased 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.20) per share, for a total transaction of £11,167.84 ($14,629.08). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

