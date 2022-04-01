Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.76). 420,548 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 341,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.81).
The firm has a market cap of £70.93 million and a P/E ratio of -97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.31.
Phoenix Copper Company Profile (LON:PXC)
