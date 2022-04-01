PGGM Investments Trims Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $39,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 416,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock opened at $170.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.30 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.