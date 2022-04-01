PGGM Investments Sells 719,289 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,744 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 719,289 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in HP were worth $34,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in HP by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 386,589 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HP by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

