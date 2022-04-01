PGGM Investments Sells 61 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $184.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

