PGGM Investments Sells 36,472 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,472 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $23,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of KMB opened at $123.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

