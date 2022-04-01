PGGM Investments Sells 33,373 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,373 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in STERIS were worth $25,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in STERIS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in STERIS by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,722,000 after buying an additional 120,608 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in STERIS by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Shares of STE opened at $241.77 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $248.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,491 shares of company stock worth $2,031,469. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

