PGGM Investments Sells 265,677 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,677 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

