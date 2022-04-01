PGGM Investments Sells 248,293 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248,293 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NiSource were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.