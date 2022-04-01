PGGM Investments Has $31.48 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,652 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $31,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,446 shares of company stock worth $29,168,888. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

NYSE:KO opened at $62.00 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $268.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.