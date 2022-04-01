PGGM Investments Has $2.94 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,267 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $155.67 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day moving average of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

