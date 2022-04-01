PGGM Investments Decreases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,798 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after acquiring an additional 776,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,437,000 after acquiring an additional 368,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,579,000 after acquiring an additional 310,252 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD opened at $83.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.42.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.