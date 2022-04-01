PGGM Investments Buys 163 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $47,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,935,000 after buying an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $158.50 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.94 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

