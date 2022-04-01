Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Reduced by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $292.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

