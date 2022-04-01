P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of P&F Industries stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 million, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.64. P&F Industries has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.18% of P&F Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

