Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $14.03 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.03.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

PBR stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,026,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 550,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

