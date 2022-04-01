Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Price Target Raised to €273.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €266.00 ($292.31) to €273.00 ($300.00) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS:PDRDF opened at 217.13 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of 183.48 and a one year high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

