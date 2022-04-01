Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PBT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,162. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 381,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

