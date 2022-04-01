Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
PBT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,162. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $14.69.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
