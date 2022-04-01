Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Perion Network reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.39 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.49. 305,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,449. The stock has a market cap of $982.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

