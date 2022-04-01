Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $112.06. 4,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,310. Perficient has a 12 month low of $57.28 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.31. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

