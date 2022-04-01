Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.14.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.72. 6,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,553. Pentair has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

