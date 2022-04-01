Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,185,000 after buying an additional 78,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.64. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

