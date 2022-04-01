PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,506. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $539.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

