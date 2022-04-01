Peel Hunt Upgrades Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TUWOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.03) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.