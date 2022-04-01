PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $6.19 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

