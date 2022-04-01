PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.
Shares of PDSB stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $17.85.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
