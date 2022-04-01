PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.94

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as low as $10.00. PCM Fund shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 28,112 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
