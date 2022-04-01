PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.94

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as low as $10.00. PCM Fund shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 28,112 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

