PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

CNXN stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. 498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $54.79.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.41 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,603 shares of company stock worth $1,389,432 in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

