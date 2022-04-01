PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.
CNXN stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. 498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $54.79.
In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,603 shares of company stock worth $1,389,432 in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
