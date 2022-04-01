PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

