Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $140.64 and last traded at $140.47, with a volume of 8782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.89.

The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,510,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

