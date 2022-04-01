Paul Anthony Mascarenas Sells 20,000 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paul Anthony Mascarenas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of onsemi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.
NASDAQ ON opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,702,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of onsemi by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
