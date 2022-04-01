Paul Anthony Mascarenas Sells 20,000 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Anthony Mascarenas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of onsemi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

NASDAQ ON opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,702,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of onsemi by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

About onsemi (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

