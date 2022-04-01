ParkinGo 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,089.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $2,089.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,701.40 or 1.00011343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00025573 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002021 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

