Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.71% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PK. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE PK opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.04. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.