Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Park Aerospace stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.07. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,831. Park Aerospace has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $267.39 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

