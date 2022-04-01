Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Hits $14.49 (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $14.49 or 0.00031320 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $45.10 million and $16.85 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,170 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

