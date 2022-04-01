Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.12

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 12139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMRF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 3.33.
Paramount Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
