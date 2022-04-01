Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 972 Shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 47,663 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 342,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,647 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IRBO opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $47.51.

