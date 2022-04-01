Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,527.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 124,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $971.20.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $665.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $748.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $811.65. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $641.30 and a twelve month high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. The business had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.60 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 77.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

